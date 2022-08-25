Rigby Summer Concert Friday to benefit Sinks Canyon St. Park

One of the coolest opportunities we have is to partner with artists to bring music to our community. The incomparable Rigby Summer will be here on August 26, 2022 at the Sinks Summer Series and if you haven’t heard her yet, you’re missing out!

This concert series is a way for Sinks Canyon to raise some funding through donations to the park. It’s a free event for the community to enjoy.

But free to the public doesn’t mean there are no expenses! We will be hosting a car wash and a few other things to raise money to pay Rigby, and ensure that musicians are always fairly compensated for their work. If you’d like to make a donation to help cover the artist, please send a donation to lander.adult.prom@gmail.com via PayPal. In the memo, mark the donation as for the Rigby Summer concert!

You can also make cash donations, just message us and we will let you know how to do that! We appreciate everything the community does to support artists and look forward to many more activities and events with everyone!

–Lander Lowdown