RIDE Listening Sessions Planned in Riverton Wednesday and Thursday

Governor Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group was formed to study and develop recommendations for elevating Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system into a position of national leadership. The group recently released the results of an online public survey conducted earlier this year on the future of the state’s education system. You can find an Executive Summary of the results here.

The RIDE Advisory group is now inviting parents, students, educators and community members to participate in a series of facilitated, in-person listening sessions. The goal is to obtain specific feedback that can be developed into a set of recommended actions for the Governor. The next two sessions will be held in Powell and Riverton at the following dates and times:

Register Powell: (Northern Wyoming Community College, Yellowstone Building)

June 21 7:00 – 8:30 PM

June 22 10:30 AM – 12 PM

Register RIverton (Central Wyoming College)

June 22 7:00 – 8:30 PM

June 23 10:30 AM – 12 PM

The public is welcome to attend one or both sessions at each location. We encourage the public to consider participating and share your thoughts on the future of education in Wyoming.