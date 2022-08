Ricky A. Robidoux, 62, of Riverton passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 3, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Viewing will be held from 9:00 until service time. Military graveside rites will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Shoshoni, Wyoming.