Richardson to seek Second Term in Lander

Lander Mayor Monte Richardson announced he will run again for Lander Mayor in the upcoming municipal elections.

Richardson made the announcement Monday on WyoToday Radio’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program hosted by Ernie Over

“I think consistency is important and we have infrastructure and maintenance issues going on that need to continue,” Richardson said. “We have $20-million in shovel ready projects waiting to start as soon as we hear how we can spend the ARPA funds coming our way. Projects started and underway under the Mayor’s watch include the Table Mountain Assisted Living Center, the new Maven Headquarters, the City Hall roof and remodel projects, the sewer lagoons rehabilitation, a new runway for Hunt Field Airport, and the ongoing water project to replace a two-million gallon water tank with a four-million gallon tank. “We’re waiting on bids for that project and hoping material supply issues don’t hamper that or drive the cost up.”

“We have a lot of things going on and I want to keep moving forward with these issues,” he said.

Richardson noted that last summer’s chip sealing project around Lander didn’t go exactly as planned with some areas of gravel that didn’t adhere to the pavement. “I’m working with WYDOT and the contractor now to get those areas cleaned up. And we have other street issues that need to be fixed.” He said the city has used about $2-million in optional one cent tax monies from the Fix Our Roads initiative to redo Smith and Springs streets and others in the Black Addition. He said Lincoln and Fifth streets are the next on that project list but that they would cost about $6 million each. He also noted the big taxiway relocation and hanger construction project at Hunt Field Airport is up this summer as well.

Richardson was first elected Mayor in the General Election in 2018. “When I took office our General Fund carryover was $400,000. Today it’s up to $3.1 million. That’s a good achievement,” he said.

Before elected Mayor, Richardson served on the Lander City Council for two terms.