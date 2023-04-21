Nov 25, 1947 – Apr 16, 2023

Richard Stanton, 75, of Riverton passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Help for Health Hospice Home. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Richard Leo Stanton was born on November 25, 1947 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Thomas Viner and Mabel (Duster) Stanton. He grew up and attended schools in Hill City, South Dakota. He also lived in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska before returning to Wyoming his forever home.

On August 16, 1975 he married Vivian Lee Doescher in Douglas, Wyoming. They were married for over 47 years.

Richard was a Production Manager, worked at Walmart, Alco, S&M Safety, DH Print, and Mountain Bell.

Richard enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, bowling, going to the casino, traveling (favorite place was Oregon), playing PS4 video games, and collected over 4000 vinyl records (country music was his favorite.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian Stanton; step-sons, Kevin Hassett and family, Darin Hassett and family, and Brian Hassett and family; sister, Christina Thomas; cousin; Robert Gordon; and various other relatives and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mable Stanton; still born son, Richard Leo Stanton, II; brothers, Charles “Bud” Stanton and Darrell Stanton; and sister Cheryl Litman.

