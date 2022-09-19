Mar 12, 1936 – Sep 12, 2022

Richard Harry Weber entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness in Riverton, WY, with his family by his side. Funeral services with full military honors will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, WY. Pastor Bonita Knox will be officiating. A viewing will be held at the Davis Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 6:00 p.m-7:00 p.m.

Richard Harry Weber was born on March 12, 1936, to Adam and Olinda (Fabrizius) Weber at Arapahoe, WY. He grew up on the family farm at Arapahoe with his parents and siblings, Alfred, Robert, Paul, Clara, and Alice. Richard attended grades 1-8 at Arapahoe School. He later graduated from Riverton High School with honors in 1954.



In 1956, Richard enlisted into the United States Air Force. He served his country for four years as a control tower operator in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Richard was a loyal American patriot and he was very proud to have served his country.



Richard met the love of his life, Carole Ann Schneider, in Pavillion, WY, in 1960. The two were married at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Riverton on December 10, 1961. Richard and Carole started their lives together as farmers with property in Riverton and surrounding areas. Richard was famous for his ability to grow beautiful crops including hay, malt barley, and sugar beets. He additionally raised registered Hereford cattle and was a member of the Hereford Breeders Association.



Richard and Carole later had two children, Diana Lyn (Weber) Hague, and Gregory Alan Weber. The family proudly worked together as a team on their farm and livestock operation located on Webbwood Road in Riverton, WY. Richard farmed for over 54 years and retired in 2014. Upon his retirement, Richard, Carole, and Greg moved to a new home located adjacent to his farm on Sunset Drive. He continued his farming operation by raising the most delicious cucumbers, tomatoes, turnips, radishes, and German blackberries at their new home. He delighted in sharing the fruits of his labor with family, friends, business acquaintances, and the employees of the local restaurants where the family regularly dined.



Richard was a dedicated member of St. John Lutheran Church. His life was centered around his faith. His favorite books of the Bible were Romans and Ecclesiastes. One of his favorite Bible verses was 1 John 3:17: “But if anyone has the world’s goods and sees his brother in need, yet closes his heart against him, how does God’s love abide in him?” Richard lived a faith-filled life serving the Lord and blessing others with his love. He never knew a stranger and oftentimes would strike up a conversation by offering candy or a joke to those with whom he came in contact.



Richard’s pride and joy was his family. He eagerly looked forward to any family celebration or gathering, including the family’s annual 4th of July picnic. He loved visiting with his relatives and being involved in the lives of his siblings, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was always there to lend a helping hand, to offer words of encouragement, advice, and love.



One of Richard’s many interests included following and studying the stock market. He had a sharp mind and enjoyed teaching others about investing. He could talk for hours on end with a sparkle in his eye about stocks. In addition, Richard looked forward to daily lunches with Carole and Greg at Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Johns, and the Wind River Casino. On Saturday nights, he was excited to watch Molly B’s Polka Party and eat popcorn with his sister Alice and her husband Dennis, Carole, and Greg. Richard was additionally famous for his jokes and he loved to tell them to anybody who would listen. He loved making others smile and laugh.



Richard is survived by his wife, Carole Ann (Schneider) Weber, son Gregory Alan Weber, daughter Diana Lyn (Weber) Hague and her husband Mike, granddaughter Andrea Hague (Thrasher) and her fiancé Jeremiah Cash, granddaughter Jenna Hague, and great-grandchildren Garret and Alyssa Thrasher, all of Riverton, WY. Richard is also survived by his sisters Alice Rosburg and husband, Dennis of Riverton, WY and Clara Doering and husband Dick of Riverside, CA, sisters-in-law Edna Weber, Nadine Weber, LaNae (Weber) Edwards, along with Cody Thrasher and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Olinda Weber, and brothers Alfred Weber, Robert Weber, and Paul Weber.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or Encompass Hospice of Riverton, WY in care of Davis Funeral Home 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.



