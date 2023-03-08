Feb. 3, 1939 – March 5, 2023

Richard George Willow Sr., 84, of Ethete died in Casper, Wyoming on March 5, 2023. Visitation will begin at 6:00pm—8:30pm on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in the Blue Sky Hall. The Visitation will then continue over night in the Family Home, 579 Ethete Road. The Funeral will be 10:00am, Friday, March 10, 2023 in the Blue Sky Hall, Ethete. Burial will follow in the Willow Family Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming.

Richard was born February 3, 1939 in Fort Washakie to Clina (Lonebear) (Brown) and Richard Albert Willow.

He is survived by his wife, Rosita J Brown; sons, Tony, Duane, Darren Willow; daughters, Joanna Oldman, Mary Ada Friday, Aimee C’Hair, Samantha Friday; maternal grandparents Pete and Cora Gambler Lonebear; paternal grandparents, Damon and Ida Friday Willow; sisters, Flora, Cora Willow, Darlene Bell; brothers, Floyd Willow, Bryan Trosper; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; extended families, Mary Soundingsides & family, Georgia Willow & Family, Yvondra and Nader Buffalo, Clina & Melvin Longtime Sleeping, Nora and David Freland, Christopher & Drew Chavis & Family, William & Kianna Hill & Family, Mountain Rain Wallowing Bull & Joli Lamebear, Richard & James WhitemanTristan & Drew Oldman, Ben & Hetty Tabaha, Steve & Amy Merwin, Lessert & Alice Moore & Family, Darrell Lone Bear, Shawn & Sacheen Brown & Family.Richard is preceded in death by sons, Tony Ray Willow, George R. Willow Jr., Brian Willow Sr., Ronald RoyceWillow; brothers, Edward Joseph Willow, Leo Willow; sister, Florence (Willow) Bell; Alvin Brown Sr., Bradford, Wayland, and Mervin Brown.

