RHS Students: Overwhelming Support for CC, but Only After Extensive Training

What is it that makes Riverton High School Students feel unsafe in their building? According to a school-wide survey by Principal John Griffith, excepting the senior class, it’s the behavior of other students, including fights and not knowing what is going on during school drills that concern the student body. Students said they are also concerned about kids who let others into the building at side doors without them going through the front office, especially if it is people they do not know.

Before launching the survey, Griffith said he took questions to the student council for them to review, and some additions were made to his list. “It’s from the kids point of view, which was valuable,” he said. Griffith said 580 students out of 750 participated, but he also noted 150 members of the Senior Class were out on the day the survey was taken, on purpose, since they won’t be back next year. Interestingly, he said kids feel the most unsafe when they are outside of the building. “In fact, some kids don’t feel safe anywhere outside with fights and some gang involvements,” he said. With that in mind, Griffith said a positive school culture is the best way, first and foremost, to keep kids safe.

Griffith told the Riverton School Board at their last meeting in November that overall, students expressed mostly neutral feelings about the topic of staff members having concealed firearms, unless and until they receive adequate training. Then students were overwhelmingly okay with the issue.

In the survey, most students were neutral on the fear of having a school shooting here, with 38 percent said that was not a worry for them. On the other side of the question, 14 percent of the kids said it was a worry and 9 percent said they were strongly worried about such an occurrence.

When asked what other options the students think should be considered instead of having some staff members armed, the overwhelming majority said they want to see the school practice more active shooter drills. Students also said more funding should be funneled for mental health counseling and that students be required to carry ID cards with them. In terms of building security, 40 percent of the respondents wanted to see more security guards or school resource officers hired and on duty.

Other items such as enclosing the walkway between the career center and main high school building did not receive support, nor did installing metal detectors. To a student, most said the school should not ban backpacks.

Griffith noted the school has been proactive on the issue of kids letting others inside the building, as any door that is not used for each period is now alarmed. “That helped a lot in keeping others from being let into the building,” he said.

Of the outgoing school board members, Jeremy Hernandez and Joel Guggenmos said they favored having staff members armed while Jenni Wildcat said she was opposed. None of the new board members have yet expressed a public opinion on the matter.

Superintendent Dr. JoAnn Andre-Flanagan said the new members will be brought up to speed on the research that has already been done on the issue as well as the public comments that have been made at input sessions the district has hosted.