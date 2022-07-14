RHS Soccer stars headed to Minneapolis for USA

Shawn O’Brate

Minneapolis, MN – Over the course of Riverton High School’s soccer season there were standouts on the field that were keen on making their presence visible to their opponents. Whether that be through stellar defense or unstoppable offense there were many different players that felt they should be respected by the opposing teams on a daily basis.

Two of those spectacular soccer players were Cami Paskett and Madison Fossey, two extremely talented young girls that made it all the way to the semi-finals in this season’s state soccer tournament, eventually losing to the defending state champions and finishing fourth.

But after an undefeated record against the 3A East conference on the season, a dominant defensive performance all year by Fossey, and a 3A scoring title for Paskett with 21 goals (according to WyoPreps) there was still plenty to celebrate.

Now the pair of superstar soccer players have something else to celebrate: a chance to compete in the annual Target USA CUP in Minneapolis this week. Currently, the girls are in Minnesota practicing and playing against other youth soccer players from all across the world.

For instance, the girls will be joining their teammates on the “Casper Blades” team early today, Wednesday July 13th, to play against the Sportsklubben Haugar team from Norway–just one of 17 different countries in the tournament.



The event is a massive playing field for girls of all ages, advertising themselves as “the largest youth soccer tournament in North America” which takes the cake with over 1,240 teams playing across an 860 acre campus in Minnesota.

“Getting an offer to play at this big event is a huge accomplishment,” Fossey said before leaving for Minneapolis, “I am really looking forward to this experience and meeting players from all over the world.”

“To play in a big tournament like this is always amazing and it will be cool to…see where we stand against other players from all over the world,” Paskett added.

The two girls were already ecstatic about the opportunity to play in the event, but to be able to be joined by each other–teammates that have the knowledge of what they’re good at and what the other is good at–made the experience even better for the two girls.

“We’ve played soccer together our whole live and this will be our seventh state we will play in together which is super cool,” Paskett said about her teammate and friend, “we always find each other very well on the field and I love knowing she is out there with me.”

“Going to this large of a tournament is cool in general but super exciting being able to do it with my day one teammate and best friend by my side,” Fossey concluded.

The two soccer players have very different skillsets but very similar mindsets when it comes to the play on the field, something that they both know plays a huge factor in their connection on the pitch.

“Cami and I play on opposite sides of the field but we play this game well together,” Fossey said, “we make great teamwork when it comes to this game we love.”

Now that the week-long tournament has already begun the two girls will be busy with their new teammates and new coaches, especially when preparing for teams like the one from Norway, but they both had plenty to say about the coaches and teammates that led them to this game.

“I have been extremely fortunate and have had several great coaches that have helped me with my skills and have paved my way to where I am now,” Fossey said.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls to play with,” Paskett said about the Lady Wolverines, “even though our season didn’t end exactly as we had hoped I am excited to see what we can do…and I’m super thankful to every coach I’ve had so far for giving me these opportunities.”

The girls play multiple games throughout the week against teams from all over, but they will not just be playing for themselves, their city, or even just their state but in some cases they will be playing for their future as well considering there will be a “wide range of college coaches” to see the talent they might be wanting to bring to their campus in the near future.

That might not be on these young girls’ minds as much, especially with Paskett just finishing up her freshman year and Fossey only entering her junior year this upcoming fall, but with that many teams and that many names on the field there will certainly be a few eyes on the two Lady Wolverines from all over the country.

Look in upcoming Fremont County Sports pages for the results of the games in Minnesota and reactions, stats, and more from the two young Lady Wolverines once they return from representing Riverton and Wyoming against some of the best youth soccer players in the world.