RHS Senior Night spoiled, still prepared for Regionals

RIVERTON, AFTON – The final week of regulation of the 4A soccer season took place this past weekend and the Wolverines (4-6-3) and Lady Wolverines (11-2-1) entered into their final two games with a full head of steam after their Pink Night victories the week prior.

Both teams’ senior night took place on Friday against Jackson Hole, honoring the six Wolverines and two Lady Wolverines in their final year at Riverton High School (RHS).

The Lady Wolverines started everything off and played a very uncharacteristic game filled with multiple errors and continual attempts to get the ball to their leading scorer Cami Paskett. Paskett was able to fire off a couple shots, with just a combined handful of shots on goal from the rest of the team in both halves.

Riverton seniors Nyielle Lawson, Jiwon Mun, Macee Brown, Olivia Bradley, Julie Margardio-Haberle, Kyle Boudreaux, and Jordyn Anderson were honored during Senior Night Friday in Riverton. (p/c Carl Cote)

Jackson’s Fillies (8-4) were the only ones to get a ball to hit the back of the net, sending the Lady Wolverines into a frantic mindset on the pitch as they tried desperately to get back to even.

In the end, the girls would be shut out for just the second time this season with the other coming against Kelly Walsh back on April 22nd. They finished the night on a sad note but knew they could still end the season in strong fashion with their Saturday game against Star Valley.

But before they could do that, it was up to the boys to give the RHS fans a big win against a big Jackson Broncs (10-2) team that is second in the 4A West behind the undefeated Trojans of Kelly Walsh.

Senior Boys Ruger Stowell, Zachary Osborne, Sean Carruth, Rylee Murray, Brady Howard, #4, and Jackson Hill were celebrated Friday night in Riverton on Senior Night. (p/c Carl Cote)

Sadly, the boys could not get it done either as their defense proved to have holes during the middle of the two halves, allowing four total goals before the end of the day. At the end of the 2023 Senior Night the Jackson Hole teams left with two shutout victories, 1-0 and 4-0, over a Riverton team they could likely see in Rock Springs this weekend at the Regional Tournament.

Hunter Saltsgaver cleared the ball out of Riverton’s back half Friday. (p/c Carl Cote)

Both the girls and boys of Riverton had one more game to redeem themselves and head into the regional tournament with momentum.

The Lady Wolverines had the best opportunity to do just that as they were taking on the Star Valley Lady Braves (3-10-1) who sits just above Evanston (0-13-2) at the bottom of the 4A West. Paskett, Mya Noseep and the rest of the Lady Wolverines made quick work of the home team in Afton by knocking in three goals and holding the Lady Braves to a goose egg on the scoreboard.

Double-teamed Cami Paskett controlled the ball from her chest Friday in Riverton. (p/c Carl Cote)

Riverton’s Wolverines had a much different game against the Braves (4-7-3). The home team and RHS went back and forth, both allowing two goals before the final horn and both making great saves near the end of the game to keep the victory within reach. In the end they traveled to overtime but it still clocked in as a tie for both teams.

Up next, the Lady Wolverines (12-2-1) will receive the one-seed bye in the 4A West Regional Tournament this weekend meaning they don’t have to play until early Friday morning at 9 a.m. Meanwhile, the boys of Riverton (4-7-4) head right back into a battle with the Braves as RHS takes on Star Valley at noon on Thursday.

Both games will be available on WyoToday’s YouTube page as well as the rest of the regional tournament and next week’s state tournament in Rock Springs.

By: Shawn O’Brate