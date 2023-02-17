RHS honors longtime fan at game

RIVERTON – This past weekend the Riverton High School (RHS) Wolverines honored someone before their varsity boys game, someone that has a very special place in the hearts and minds of Riverton athletics over the years.

Lorraine Long, a long-time fan of the Wolverines and Lady Wolverines was brought out in front of everyone during the RHS game versus Evanston on Saturday. The light shone on her as she rose from her front-row seat where she has sat for years upon years upon years, and she received a signed basketball by the varsity boys’ team.

“The boys had such a great time getting to bring out Lorraine (Long) before the game to honor her for her unwavering support of RHS athletics,” Boys’ Head Coach Beau Sheets said about Long. “She’s an amazing Wolverine!”

After the game was over the boys of Riverton would wallop the Red Devils 56-43, but the focus was still on Long as she took her signed basketball out of Wolverine Gymnasium that night with the biggest smile on her face in a long time.

“As a coach or player in our program, our fans mean the world to us,” Coach Sheets said. “There’s nothing like the home-court advantage we enjoy here at Riverton. The community support throughout the year is a big reason for our success.”

The boys now look to continue their home winning streak as Kelly Walsh comes to town on Saturday night for Senior Night, where there will be another special halftime (see page B1).

“The cheer squad, band, and student section provide RHS with an unmatched high school atmosphere and it gives us a definite home court advantage,” Coach Sheets continued.

You can see Mrs. Long on the front row, right in front of the media tables, as she always is during this weekend’s games and congratulate her yourself for years of lifelong admiration and dedication to helping the Wolverine and Lady Wolverines out from the sideline.