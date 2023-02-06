RHS Team is Wyoming Culinary champs; Next up is D.C.

By Shawn O’Brate

While there are many after school activities and clubs, there’s one at Riverton High School (RHS) that stands above the rest as the most … delicious.

The RHS Culinary Team has been a fun part of some students’ lives for years after a full day of learning science and math, with the main focus being to learn more life skills and how to cook appetizing food that they will carry with them throughout their lives. On top of simply cooking amazing food, the students can now add another reason to join and continue the culinary team: scholarship money and trips to Washington, D.C.

That’s right, this past week the RHS culinary team, along with the breadmaking team and cake decorating team, traveled to Cheyenne to take part in the ProStart Cooking Competition where they all had the opportunity to win thousands of dollars in scholarship funds and punch their tickets to the National Tournament in D.C. later on this spring.

“It was so stressful but was also a lot of fun,” Kelli Gard, the culinary arts teacher, said about her team. “Nobody in that room expected us to win so there was so much joy that came when we got that first-place announcement.” Out of 22 schools signed up in the state of Wyoming, and eight schools that showed up in Cheyenne, the RHS culinary team took the top spot with their reasonably priced Mexican cuisine menu. They will be the only team from Wyoming making the trip to D.C., meaning that it won’t just be Riverton or Fremont County being represented by the four chefs, it will be the entire Cowboy State.

“There’s so much more to it than just cooking,” Gard said. “You have to make a menu, price it out, do some cost analysis and keep track of everything you’re

using in your recipe.”

Gard earned her bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences (FAC) before going to North Dakota State University and earning her Master’s in education with an emphasis on FAC. After that, she came out to RHS and took over the FAC classes and the culinary arts after-school program. Now she can say that her students have cooked well enough to be called champions.

Outside the culinary team’s first-place finish there were some other amazing accolades that the RHS students earned – the breadmaking team earned second place and the cake decorating teams earned third and fourth place. All of these teams not only cooked for judges but they also placed their foods in front of Governor Mark Gordon and his wife as well.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever experience this much surrealness again now,” Gard said about the Cheyenne competition. “Because now there’s a bar set, people know that we are for real.” What’s even more amazing for them is that this was their very first competition as a team, and they came away with multiple top-four awards and multiple checks for scholarships that totaled over $10,000. “That’s the really cool thing about this: the scholarship money they can all receive,” Gard said.

The first-place team won $5,000 scholarships, the second-place teams won $3,000 scholarships and the third-place team won $2,000 scholarships. As a cherry on top, the teams that get to go to D.C. in early May will have a chance to earn even more money for their future in culinary arts.

Our team from Wyoming will be presenting the same reasonably priced dish in D.C. with some tweaks after hearing the Cheyenne judges’ remarks about their

three dishes. The team consisted of Allison Perez, Kendra Peterson, Oswaldo Peña and Isabel Kuegeler who all worked together to make an appetizer consisting of a mango salsa with handmade corn tortilla chips. After that the main course showcased chicken street tacos with a side of creamy corn that the RHS students made the recipe for themselves. And finally, for dessert, the team made a flattened churro with whip cream and strawberries. The dishes were priced, as part of the competition, at $5, $8 and $4.50, which was drastically less than the rest of the competitors who priced their creations at around $20-$35 per dish.

“I was nervous when I saw those other dishes’ prices. I even told the kids that I was sorry and that we were on a different level than them,” Gard said. “But

then, the judges actually praised them for their reasonable prices and that helped them I think.”

In the end, the team made their coach, their school and their town proud. Now it’s time for them to make the entire state proud in our nation’s capital.