RHS Athletes Received “Good Sportsmanship” Awards Tuesday night

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night acknowledged three RHS Athletes who received Good Sportsmanship Awards from the Wyoming High School Activities Association. Recognized were Marcelina Jimenez, Amelia Tate and Allison Perez for their sportsmanship displayed at a recent swimming meet. Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said the athletes who participate and who are honored make a positive reflection on not only the high school, but the community. “We are proud of you,” she said.

In one action item involving athletics, the board approved an out-of-state travel request for Wolverine Cross Country runners to participate in next month’s Nike National Cross Country Regional Race in Boise, Idaho.

In trustee remarks before the action items, Jenni Wildcat gave a shout out to the RHS Marching Band, which received a Superior Rating at the state marching band festival in Casper. “It’s been 4 or 5 years since the band has achieved that. Congratulations to them. In successive remarks, the other trustees also thanked the band for their superior work, which was on display at the annual in-county rivalry game with Lander during the half-time show. The band also received a caption award for its marching performance. Trustee Jody Ray also remarked how much fun the band kids displayed. “It makes you smile,” she said.

Flanagan noted that the first quarter ended last Friday and that parent and teacher conferences would be happening in the school over the next couple of weeks.

She also said that the Kiwanis Club’s Coats for Folks program has collection boxes in all the schools for families that may have extra wraps they are no longer using. The coats, in all sizes, should be in good condition and laundered.