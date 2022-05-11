RHS Approved to Add Girl’s Wrestling to District Sports Program

The District 25 School Board Tuesday night approved the addition of Girl’s Wrestling as a recognized sport at Riverton High School. Athletic Director Reggie Miller said the sport would be structured exactly as the boy’s program, running at the same time with the same coaches. Miller said the only additional cost that may be borne by the district would be for motel rooms when the team has an overnight trip.

Miller said there were 32 girls who participated in the Ron Thon tournament this year, which he said was a good thing to watch. The AD said Riverton High has had girl wrestlers in the past, but none this year. He said there were seven girl wrestlers at the Middle School this yea “so we do have them coming up. A couple of girls also told me they might be coming out. It will be slow growth at first once everyone gets into practice, wrestling with females.

Miller said the new wrestling room under construction will be large enough to accommodate both the male and female wrestlers. He said 60 wrestlers could be accommodated there.

On a question from Trustee Carl Manning, Miller said the move from the Tonkin Activities Center actually began last year and that this past year the matches were held in Wolverine Gym. “We’ve moved the big center light to the gym already and we’re scheduling all wrestling at the gym now.”