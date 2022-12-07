Retirement Ceremonies; Public Praise for Mayor Gard at City Council

The city council chambers in Riverton was filled to capacity Tuesday night with a number of ceremonies and public presentations… including recognition of Police Chief Eric Murphy’s 23 years in Riverton on the local force on the occasion of his retirement. His friend Scott Komrs presented Murphy with a wooden U.S. Flag signed by all the members of the RPD and a few others, The accolades moved the chief to tears at one point when the council and audience gave him a prolonged Standing Ovation. And he received hugs from members of the department in attendance at the meeting.

Next up was Brian Eggelston, who was sworn in as the city’s new Public Works Director replacing Kyle Butterfield, who is now the city administrator.

After the two formal ceremonies were completed, city residents began honoring outgoing mayor Richard Gard with gratitude for his long-time service to the community, both as a city council member and as mayor. The Riverton Hospital District’s board was there, along with the WyRiverton Chamber of Commerce members and many citizens committees offering their thanks to Gard for his work on behalf of the city. He was also presented with a ceremonial gold shovel engraved with the words. “Mayor Richard Gard, Cleaning-up, Building-Up, and Standing-up for Riverton. Thank you. Riverton Citizens.”

Perhaps the sweetest moment of the evening came when two youngsters from St. Margaret’s School, who needed a bench to stand on to see over the podium, reported on a food drive and an upcoming clothing drive they worked on for Eagles Hope Transition Home. They each presented the council with letters of what they had done, and they, too, received a standing ovation. The two were Maura Arbogast and Cooper Baldes.

