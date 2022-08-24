Respite Workers-Wyoming Senior Citizens Inc.

If you are interested in working as a Respite worker, helping caregivers and persons in their homes, we may have an opening for you. Please review the National Caregiver Support and Wyoming Home Services Program pages for more information, http://www.wyomingseniors.com/ and contact the Program Manager, Kelly Shaffer, at 307-856-6880. (Serving Big Horn, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie, Natrona, and Park Counties)