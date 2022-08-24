Respite Workers-Wyoming Senior Citizens Inc.

1.) Respite Workers – Various Counties
If you are interested in working as a Respite worker, helping caregivers and persons in their homes, we may have an opening for you. Please review the National Caregiver Support and Wyoming Home Services Program pages for more information, http://www.wyomingseniors.com/ and contact the Program Manager, Kelly Shaffer, at 307-856-6880. (Serving Big Horn, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie, Natrona, and Park Counties)
2.) Volunteers – State-wide
If you are passionate about helping people, we are always looking for volunteers for the Senior Companion, Foster Grandparent, Wyoming State Health Insurance Information, and Senior Medicare Patrol Programs. More information can be found by visiting the Program “Services” pages at: http://www.wyomingseniors.com/