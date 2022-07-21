Residents in Lander asked to Conserve Water During Treatment Plan Repair

City of Lander Press Release:

The City of Lander is currently requesting that residents conserve water. We have a part at the water treatment plant that needs to be replaced.

-On an average summer day, the community uses about 4.5 million gallons of water.

-The plant can produce up to 4 million gallons of water in the best case scenario under the current situation

-There are no water safety concerns.

-If we all do our part, we can reduce the stress on the water treatment plant and reduce the need for water restrictions.

At this current time, we are asking the public to please do their part in water conservation. For comparison, during the winter months, the community uses about 1 million gallons of water a day. We will continue to monitor the situation and will keep you posted on the repair. Thank you for your patience.

Water conservation tips:

-Please reduce the amount of water you are using to water your lawn. Shorten your watering times or consider watering one less day per week. Water in the evening, during the night, or the early morning hours instead of during the heat of the day.

-Take shorter showers and consider installing efficient shower heads.

-Turn off the faucet when brushing your teeth.

-Run the dishwasher only when full.

-Turn off the faucet when lathering hands.

-Consider using a car wash instead of hand washing your car.

-Fix the drips and look for leaks on hoses and faucets.