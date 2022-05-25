Rep. Liz Cheney Tests Positive For COVID

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) released the following statement after testing positive for COVID:
“While I am fully vaccinated and boosted, I received a positive test result for COVID-19 early Wednesday morning. I am currently experiencing mild symptoms and will follow the CDC’s guidance as I continue to work on behalf of the people of Wyoming. I continue to pray for the people of Uvalde, TX, especially the mothers and fathers who have lost their little children in this horrific attack.”
