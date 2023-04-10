Remembering Lander legend Garry Hopkins

LANDER – Over the past two decades one name has been synonymous with success and positivity in the golf community in Lander, spanning multiple generations of golfers and Tigers that fill the Lander Golf Course (LGC) from the second the snow secedes to the minute it returns.

That name is Merrill “Garry” Hopkins, a longtime golf pro around the country and a former Lander Valley High School (LVHS) state champion golfer who passed away this past December at his home in La Quinta, California. Originally born in Rock Springs, Hopkins and his family called Lander their home for most of their lives even up until this past winter.

Back in 1963 Hopkins became the first state champion golfer in LVHS history, but his story as a Tiger began way before those days on the greens.

Before Hopkins was in high school his father passed away, leaving him and his two brothers Harold and Terry to help their mother Irene in every way possible. Because of this, Hopkins could never truly buy his own clubs or buy a set of golf balls for himself. Luckily Hopkins lived near the golf course in Lander and found solace in swinging the clubs he found abandoned with the balls that had been lost by golfers’ slices and hook shots.

Merrill “Garry” Hopkins was “instrumental” in the LVHS golf team over the past thirty years.

The golf pro at the time, Joe McKethen, saw the young man playing the courses without membership or even a full set of clubs and chose to mentor him instead of punish him. That is where Hopkins’ golf story would truly begin.

Years later, in 1962, McKethen started the LVHS golf program and brought Hopkins on alongside players like Bill Waldo, Phil Scott, Chris Cohlmeyer and Mike Drake as the first Tigers to sport the LVHS logo on the golf course. Not only did Hopkins bring Lander Valley their first state individual championship but he also excelled in basketball as a Tiger as well.

After leaving LVHS a champion Hopkins found himself surrounded by the two sports he loved, basketball and golf, at the University of Wyoming where he earned a scholarship to play both for the Cowboys. That did not last long though as Hopkins did not care much for the academics portion of the scholarship and wanted to play golf as much as possible.

Hopkins would end up working for the Forest Preserve, the C.I.A. and the United States Army but his heart never left Lander, something that everybody who knew him could tell from the second they met.

“His whole heart was in this town,” Don Dabich of the LGC said about his friend. “He loved this town and he wanted everybody in Lander to love golf and love Lander the way he did.”

Hopkins (right) has helped hundreds of Tigers and Lady Tigers with their golf swing and more, including the late Joe McGowan (left). (p/c Don Dabich)

He would prove that by helping everybody who passed through the LVHS golf team and the LGC pro shop with anything they needed, and at no charge as well. Every summer Hopkins would return to Lander from wherever he was, whether it be Chicago or Coachella Valley where he was a club pro at both, and he’d assist whoever needed help, especially the Tigers and Lady Tigers at LVHS.

“Garry always said that Lander was absolutely the greatest place in the world to raise your kid,” Dabich said about his friend. “He just wanted the kids here to have the best possible experience on the golf course.”

On top of all the odd jobs and places he lived, Hopkins also played on the PGA tour from 1973-1975 and won titles like the 1974 Illinois PGA Player of the Year and 1987 Illinois PGA State Golf Championship. All this experience made him even more valuable to the town of Lander and the young, or old, golfers that filled it.

Hopkins would help teach anyone and everyone, assisting them with their swings, their putting and everything in between (p/c Dan Dobich)

Hopkins helped wherever he could. He would take time out of his day to help a stranger fix his swing, or a young golfer learn how to read greens, but he has helped the most with his annual Tiger Memorial Tournament and his Garry Hopkins Golf Scholarship fund that has assisted countless Tigers in their effort to go to college.

“Garry meant a ton to the Lander golf community and the golf team,” current LVHS golf coach Mike Watson said about the late Hopkins. “He was always willing to help kids for hours upon hours, he loved to teach them. It didn’t matter if they were part of the golf team or just some guy up on the range, and he never took a dime.”

The Lander legend could be seen most days swinging the wrenches on the driving range accompanied by his yorkie “Putter” who now resides with his daughter Lisa. He did this for decades, even helping his former mentor and the Hall of Fame LVHS golf coach Terry Berg lead the Tigers and Lady Tigers to multiple state championships.

“He was very instrumental in helping me as a golf coach,” Hall of Fame coach Terry Berg. “I nominated him through [the] Wyoming Coaches Association and they gave him a glass plaque, he deserved even more I think.”

This summer is definitely going to feel empty for everyone that steps on the LGC and eats at the restaurant, a place where Hopkins and Putter frequented daily. And while many will be saddened by the loss of Hopkins on the course, everybody that knew him knows he would not want them to be upset.

“You can’t think about Garry without thinking about positiveness,” Greg Stimpson, the LGC golf pro said. “He was nothing but a genuine, real person. He said things as they were, and every interaction I ever had with him was nothing but good.”

Hopkins handed out scholarships to hundreds of LVHS student-athletes to help them with college (p/c Don Dabich)

Stimpson, like many golfers, also credited Hopkins for helping him get back into the sport that he loved, something he can’t thank him enough for:

“When I first met [Garry] I had kind of given up on my career in golf and he was one of the biggest proponents of sticking it out and he continued to push me forward … he was just a remarkable individual.”

Hopkins’ scholarship fund will continue to live on in Lander thanks to his daughters and will keep sending LVHS golfers to college without the need for more student loan debts. Not only that, the Tiger Memorial Classic will likely be rebranded as the Garry Hopkins Memorial Tournament that will be played sometime this summer. The memorial for Hopkins will also take place sometime in mid-August around the time of the Joe McGowan Memorial Tournament.

“That was his goal,” Coach Watson said. “For him, even though he moved away after high school and traveled he always came back and helped the students here as much as he could.”

In lieu of flowers, Hopkins’ family hopes that donations will be made for the Garry Hopkins Golf Scholarship for LVHS Graduating Seniors. You can make those donations to CVHS-LVHS Alumnae Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 1564, Lander, Wy 82520 with a notice to apply it to Garry’s Scholarship Fund.

By: Shawn O’Brate