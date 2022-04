Remaining cold for most, especially in the north. Snow spreading into the west with snow showers in the north. Mainly dry during the day further south with windy conditions across southern Wyoming.

Today’s highs are projected in the low to mid 30s for the Wind River and Bighorn basins including Dubois with the low 40s at Lander. Tonight’s lows for the area will be around zero degrees with one below in Lander and three above in Dubois.