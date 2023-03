Snow returns to The Cowboy State today with snow beginning west of the Divide this morning. Those east of the Divide can expect to see light snow showers develop by the late afternoon. Snow comes to an end by the early morning on Thursday. Today’s high temperatures expected in the low-to-mid 20s for the Wind River Basin, the low-to-mid 30s for the Bighorn Basin. Snowfall amounts, if any would range from a Trace to one inch .