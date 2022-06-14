Reid Finishes in 23rd at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

By University of Wyoming Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. — Nathan Reid represented the University of Wyoming Track & Field team well on Friday night at Hayward Field and the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Competing in the Discus Reid went 163-5 and finished in 23rd out of the top 24 best Discus Throwers in the country to earn Honorable Mention All-Amercian status for the 2022 season.

“This season has been one of tremendous growth and maturity for Nathan”, said Assistant Coach Carrie Lane. “His performances have improved greatly from his freshman year. His season best ranked him 80th nationally and yet he qualified amongst the top 24 at the NCAA preliminary round competition. He has capped off his true sophomore season by competing in one of the highest quality track meets in the world.”

Reid entered the men’s discus finals seeded 22nd in the field as he looks to recreate the performance that got him to the NCAA Championships. At the NCAA West Prelims, Reid was seeded 40th out of 48 athletes competing putting together the best his best performance of the season going 182-4 of finish tenth in the region and punch his ticket to Eugene.

With his personal best throw, Reid currently sits in 10th all time in the UW Record Books. Reid was the second consecutive Cowboy to participate in the Championships with Colton Paller competing in the event and earning All-American status in 2021.

