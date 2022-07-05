Registered Sex Offender Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of a Minor on the Wind River Reservation

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced that ROY MOORE, 56, who resided on the Wind River Reservation at the time of offenses, was sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor and the commission of a felony sex offense by a registered sex offender on June 28, 2022, by Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl. Moore was sentenced to 120 months and one day in prison, plus 15 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $200 special assessment.

Due to a conviction in Louisiana, Moore has been required to register as a sex offender since 2000. Between 2009 and 2015, he was residing on the Wind River Reservation when he committed the instant felony sex offense against a minor.

“We commend the efforts of the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation which led to the successful prosecution of this case,” said Acting United States Attorney Nick Vassallo.

“Child sex offenders prey on the most vulnerable victims. In this case, a registered sex offender was again found guilty of sexually abusing a child and will spend the next 10 years in prison,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The FBI is committed to protecting children from sexual exploitation.”

This crime was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson prosecuted the case.