Regional Wrestling Recap

FREMONT COUNTY – With the winter sports season winding down it’s easy to get lost in the amount of tournaments and games there are in any given week, which is why this week’s wrestling recap spans across the state of Wyoming as multiple Regional Tournaments took place.

First up, the 2A West Regional Tournament, which took place in Cokeville and hosted Fremont County teams like Wind River, Shoshoni, Wyoming Indian and Dubois. They went up against Big Piney, Cokeville, Greybull / Riverside, Kemmerer, Lovell and Rocky Mountain.

Shoshoni’s Ethan Tarango (fourth place) and Tryzmen Green (sixth) completed their bouts in the 113-pound weight class and led all Fremont County wrestlers in that division. Then, in the 120-pound class, Shoshoni’s Nick Knigge finished fifth and was the only Fremont County wrestler to finish in the top eight in that class.

Shoshoni’s Ethan Tarango did what he could against Kemmerer’s Austin Christen in the third-place match. (p/c Adria Trembly)

Wyoming Indian’s Aidan Miller took third place in the 126-pound class with another Aidan, Wind River’s Aidan Ruby, finishing fourth after losing by decision to Miller. Ruby’s teammate KC Gibson, a member of the 100-win club, lost in the championship bout of the 132-pound class against Karl Haslem of Kemmerer which gave Gibson a second-place finish just ahead of Shoshoni’s Wiley Phileo in third.

Dubois’ Wyatt Trembly (170-pound weight class) and Shoshoni’s Pehton Truempler (182-pound class) held true to their season-long form and finished first of the rest of their competition in their respective weight classes. Treumpler’s teammate Julian Cabello finished third behind him in the 182-pound class as well.

Wind River’s KC Gibson wrapped the waist of his opponent in Cokeville (p/c Adria Trembly)

One of the bigger surprises of the weekend came in the 285-pound weight class as Wind River’s Tucker Jensen (22-4) lost by fall in the championship match to Lovell’s James Love, knocking him down to second place in the largest weight class.

3A WEST

Out in Evanston the 3A West Regional Tournament took place with Lander and Riverton traveling alongside Cody, Green River, Lyman, Mountain View, Pinedale and Powell to take on the Evanston Red Devils on their home mats.

There were not many magical moments for either Fremont County team at the tournament but there were some strong finishes when it was all said and done. One of those strong finishes was Lander’s Hunter Velarde who finished fourth in the 138 pound weight class, or the fifth place finish for Riverton’s Ezra Hernandez in a very competitive 120 pound division.

Parker DeVries from Riverton had a good showing on the day, finishing fourth in the 195 pound weight class while his teammate Zaryc Prosser finished third in the largest class (285 pounds) to end the day. Prosser did so with a win by decision over Powell’s Doug Bettgor.

Shoshoni’s Pehton Truempler once again dominated the 235 pound class (p/c Adria Trembly)

Finally, Lander’s Cody Cunningham (25-4) continued his dominant season as he beat Evanston’s Carson VanGieson by fall in the championship match on VanGieson’s home mats. That would be only top place finish for Fremont County in the 3A West Regional Tournament.

LYMAN GIRLS

As for the girls, with the newly sanctioned sport of girls’ wrestling, there was not much room for them at the rest of the tournaments so many of them traveled to Lyman to partake in the Lyman Girls Invitational.

It was there where Lander Valley’s Emily Skiba finished fifth in the 115 pound weight class right alongside teammate Jordan Nielsen who placed fourth in the 125 pound class.

Shoshoni’s Brueklyn Truempler, much like her older brother, dominated the 130 pound weight class with three straight wins including a win by decision in the championship match over Kemmerer’s Kylee Batista. Then, Lacoda Kiser’s first place finish in the 135-140 pound class came from a fall by Wind River’s Maggie Jensen in the final match.

Wind River’s Jensen, who still finished second in the 135-140 pound class, was one of many great Lady Cougar wrestlers in Lyman and they showed they meant just as much business as their rivals from down the street in Shoshoni.

Wind River’s AnnaBeth Bornhoft continued a strong season with another first place finish, this time in the 115 pound weight class after beating Lander’s Skiba in the semi-final and Lyman’s Rhaychel Cole in the final match.

By: Shawn O’Brate