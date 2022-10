Regional Volleyball Tournament schedule

The volleyball season has been exhausting for most of the players on the floor, traveling to and from schools across the state of Wyoming in order to get a victory over the course of three-to-five matches before taking the long road back home. Now, finally, the time has come for the Regional tournament to decide who the best-of-the-best really is with tournaments happening all across Wyoming.

Here are the locations and times of the matches happening this weekend, including two large tournaments in Lander and in Riverton.

Good luck to all those teams participating!

1A East (in Yoder at Southeast HS):

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1: (N1) Hulett vs. (S4) H.E.M., 9 a.m.

Game 2: (S2) Rock River vs. (N3) Upton, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: (S1) Southeast vs. (N4) TBD, noon

Game 4: (N2) Kaycee vs. (S3) Guernsey-Sunrise, 1:30 p.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3 p.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 11: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 8, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 9, 10:30 a.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, noon – 3rd place match

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 1:30 p.m. – Championship

1A West (in Lander):

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1: (S2) Saratoga vs. (N3) Burlington, 2:30 p.m.

Game 2: (N1) Riverside vs. Encampment, 1 p.m.

Game 3: (S1) Cokeville vs. Dubois, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: (N2) Meeteetse vs. (S3) Little Snake River, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9 p.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 10: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 8, 11 a.m.

Game 11: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 9, 11 a.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 2:30 p.m. – 3rd place match

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:30 p.m. – Championship

2A West (in Lander)

Friday, Oct. 28th

Game 1: (N1) Rocky Mountain – receives a bye (no South No. 4 seed)

Game 2: (S2) Big Piney vs. (N3) Greybull, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: (S1) Kemmerer vs. (N4) Wind River, 11:30 a.m.

Game 4: (N2) Shoshoni vs. (S3) Wyoming Indian, 10 a.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 2 – receives a bye (no South No. 4 seed)

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 5: Rocky Mountain vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29th

Game 10: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:30 a.m.

Game 11: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 9, 9:30 a.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 1 p.m. – 3rd place match

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 1 p.m. – Championship

2A East (in Burns)

Friday, Oct. 28th

Game 1: (N1) Big Horn vs. (S4) Lusk, noon

Game 2: (S2) Lingle-Ft. Laramie vs. (N3) Sundance, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: (S1) Burns vs. (N4) Tongue River, 3 p.m.

Game 4: (N2) Wright vs. (S3) Pine Bluffs, 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 3, 10:30 a.m.

Game 10: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 8, noon

Game 11: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 9, 1:30 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 4:30 p.m. – 3rd place match

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m. – Championship

3A West (at Lovell HS):

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1: (N1) Powell vs. (S4) Pinedale, 10 a.m.

Game 2: (S2) Lyman vs. (N3) Worland, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: (S1) Mountain View vs. (N4) Thermopolis, 1 p.m.

Game 4: (N2) Lovell vs. (S3) Lander, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 10:30 a.m.

Game 10: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 8, noon

Game 11: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 9, 1:30 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 3 p.m. – 3rd place match

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m. – Championship

4A East (in Cheyenne at East HS):

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1: (S1) Laramie vs. (N4) Sheridan, 10 a.m.

Game 2: (N2) Natrona County vs. (S3) Cheyenne Central, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: (S2) Cheyenne East vs. (N3) Campbell County, 1 p.m.

Game 4: (N1) Thunder Basin vs. (S3) Cheyenne South, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 10:30 a.m.

Game 10: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 8, noon

Game 11: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 9, 1:30 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 3 p.m. – 3rd place match

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m. – Championship

4A West (at Riverton HS):

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1: (S1) Star Valley vs. (N4) Riverton, 10 a.m.

Game 2: (N2) Cody vs. (S3) Evanston, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: (S2) Jackson vs. (N3) Rock Springs, 1 p.m.

Game 4: (N1) Kelly Walsh vs. (S4) Green River, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 3, 10:30 a.m.

Game 10: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 8, noon

Game 11: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 9, 1:30 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 3 p.m. – 3rd place match

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner

Game 6, 4:30 p.m. – Championship