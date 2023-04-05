Oct 20, 1932 – Mar 26, 2023

Reeda Komrs, 90, of Riverton passed away suddenly at Wyoming Medical Center on Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was surrounded by family. The family will host a celebration of her life sometime this summer.

Reeda Mae Hunt was born on October 20, 1932 in Powell, Wyoming to Olin Oyler and Clara F. (Thompson) Hunt. She grew up in Greybull with her brothers, Jim, Herb and Tom and two sister’s Francis and Glenda. Reeda’s first job was at the movie theater in Greybull where she worked to help pay utilities for the family.

While living in Greybull she met the love of her life and future husband of 64 years, Adrian James Komrs. They were married in Greybull on April 9, 1949 and shortly afterward moved to Riverton, Wyoming, where they made their forever home, and raised their two sons, Randy and Scott and one daughter, Elaine.

After moving to Riverton, she worked as a hostess at the Teton Hotel Restaurant and as a clerk/window dresser at J.C. Penny’s. She then worked at Central Wyoming College until she retired as an Assistant Registrar. She was involved as a volunteer with the Riverton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers for years before it was disbanded.

Reeda and Adrian were charter members of the United Presbyterian Church in Riverton, Wyoming. Reeda would love that any offerings be directed to the church.

She is survived by her sons, Randall Gene Komrs (his former wife, Marilyn Hennrich and her husband Curtis), and Scott James Komrs (his companion, Cindy Snider); daughter, Elaine Marie Komrs; brothers, Herb Hunt, and Tom Hunt (wife, Marge); sister, Glenda Bundy (husband, Lonnie); and sister-in-law, Phyllis Hunt.

Her grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom she deeply loved are Terry Komrs, Rusty Komrs and Robbie Komrs, who are Randy’s son’s: and Scott’s children, daughter, Jarah and her husband, Mat Grashorn, their sons, Gavin and Jameson, son, Jesse Komrs and his wife, Kate along with their sons, Nikolas, Eriksen, and Jeremiah and daughters, Lilja and Heidi and daughter, Jessica Weber.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Olin and Clara Hunt; husband, Adrian Komrs; brother, Jim Hunt; sister, Francis Hunt; and sister-in-law, Myrna Hunt.

