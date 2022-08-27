Pixabay

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Riverton WY
106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022

Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin-
Casper Mountain-

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
  erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:
  In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
  In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.

* WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.