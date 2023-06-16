Red Canyon Received Nearly 2 ½ inches of Rain

The National Weather Service has released rainfall amounts for the past 24 hours ending Friday morning. The most recorded rainfall locally was noted at the Red Canyon Ranch south of Lander with 2.49 inches. Other top rainfall amounts, over one-half inch, include:

Fremont County

Red Canyon Ranch, 2.49”

Riverton, 1 mile west, 1.59”

Shoshoni, 13 miles NW, 1.50”

City of Riverton, 1.37”

Lysite, 12 miles NE 1.30”

Central Wyoming Regional Airport, 1.27”

Lander, 9 miles SSE, 1.22”

Kinnear, 1.20”

Fort Washakie, 3.7 miles SE, 1.11”

Central Wyoming College, 1.09”

Hunt Field Airport, Lander, 1.06”

Pavillion, 1.03”

Hudson, 3 miles NW, 1.02”

Town of Shoshoni, 0.88”

Dubois, 5 miles ESE, 0.65”

Boysen Reservoir, 0.51”

Hot Springs County

Thermopolis, 1.73”

Anchor Dam, 1.16”

Kirby, 1”

Washakie County

Ten Sleep, 2 miles SE, 1.79”

Worland, 1.47”

Town of Ten Sleep, 1.36”

Big Trails, 15 miles SSW, 1.20”

Worland Airport, 1.05”

The most rainfall in Central Wyoming fell in and around Casper.

Casper 1 mile South, 3.47”

Casper, 1.7 miles west, 3.24”

Casper, 0.7 miles WSW, 3.10”

Casper, 2 miles SW, 3.10”

Mills 2 miles SW, 2.71”

Hiland, 1.53”

Natrona County Airport, 0.85”

Bar Nunn, 0.69”