Red Canyon hit 111 mph Gust on Saturday’s blow

Check out an updated list of peak wind gusts across the area over the last 48 hours. Lower Red Canyon hit 111 mph to have the peak wind gust in the area. Other high gusts included 78 mph at Muddy Gap, 75 mph at Fort Washakie, Beaver Rim at 65 mph, Seven miles Northwest of Lander at 65 mph, Wyopo at 58 mph, Thermopolis at 57 mph, the Worland airport at 56 mph, Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton 56 mph, the Dubois Airport and Pavillion at 54 mph and South Pass City at 52 mph. See the graph below for all of the peak wind gusts over 50 mph.