There were high winds Wednesday night around the county, topped with a gust of 98 mph in Red Canyon. Northwest of Lander a 72 mph gust was recorded along with a 61 mph gust at Wyopo, just east of Lander. Hunt Field Airport at Lander had a 59 mph peak wind while a 57 mph gust was recorded Beaver Rim. Other peak wind gusts include 51 at Fort Washakie, 49 in Sinks Canyon and 48 at Jeffrey City. The National Weather Service reported the peak gusts in the chart below: