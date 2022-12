Record Low Temperature at Riverton Airport Recorded Thursday

The National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport recorded it’s lowest ever temperature since 1995 this morning.

RECORD EVENT REPORT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE RIVERTON WY 500 AM MST THU DEC 22 2022 ...ALL-TIME RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE REACHED AT THE RIVERTON WY AIRPORT... THE LOW TEMPERATURE THROUGH 8 AM MST AT THE RIVERTON WY AIRPORT WAS -31 DEGREES. THIS BREAKS THE ALL-TIME RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE. THE PREVIOUS RECORD WAS -29 DEGREES SET ON DECEMBER 21ST, 1998. RECORDS AT THIS LOCATION DATE BACK TO 1995. THE TEMPERATURE MAY STILL DROP AGAIN TONIGHT.