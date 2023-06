The National Weather Service station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton said the days of measurable rain compared to normal for the last month is at 215 percent of normal for Lander and 200 percent of normal for Riverton. Lander has recorded 18 days when rain has fallen, while Riverton in the last month has recorded 16 days with measurable precipitation. See the NWS graphic below for reports from other central and western Wyoming locations.