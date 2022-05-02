Rain showers ending Monday morning, then Sunshine

Showers will end this morning with clouds gradually breaking for sunshine. Breezy in spots, mainly in the northern Wyoming. Isolated showers may return to the western mountains late this evenin. Widespread showers will spread back into the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach to near 60 for Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin, in the upper 50s for the Wind River Basin and the upper 40s at Dubois. Tonight’s lows in the low 40s for Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin, in the mid 30s for the Wind River Basin and the low 30s at Dubois.