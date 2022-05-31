Rain Ending; Rain Totals Reported; Warmer by Thursday

Here’s what to expect this week into the weekend for local weather. Rain ends this afternoon with quiet weather until Friday. Thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoon for northern Wyoming and East of the Divide. Bit will be back to the 70s by Thursday.

Sheridan received a whopping 2.39″ of rain on Memorial Day. This not only shatters the daily record (previously 1.28″ in 1937), but is also the 7th wettest day on record, dating back to 1907 at the Sheridan airport.

In Fremont County through Monday at 6 p.m. Burroughs Creek and the Little Warm Snotel sites received six-tenths of an inch of precipitations, Hudson, Castle Creek and the Hobbs Park Snowtel recorded a half-inch of rain, Dubois had just under a half-inch at .48 inches, the Cold Springs Snotel recorded .40 inches, the Riverton airport and Shoshoni measured just over a third of an inch at .37 inches,

The Anchor Dam in the Owl Creek Range received almost one inch, at .99 inches, the Hamilton Dome arereceived .85 inches, 10 miles South of Meeteetse recorded .71 inches, Thermopolis had two thirds of inch as did Kirby and the Owl Creek Snotel recorded a half inch of Rain.

In Washakie county, Tel Sleep had just over an inch of rain at 1.05 inches , the Worland Airport had .81 inches and Winchester just under a half inch at .48 inches.

An updates rainfall report is expected later this morning…