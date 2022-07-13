Raiders win last tournament before districts

By Shawn O’Brate

DOUGLAS – This past weekend the Riverton Raiders’ A-Team traveled to Douglas for their final tournament before facing off against teams for the right to be named American Legion District Champions.

The tournament started off strong for the Raiders as Darrick DeVries threw a shutout to begin the weekend on Friday, pitching six strikeouts with a broken finger on his catching hand that he suffered last week when he was hit by a pitch.

In that first game Nathan Hutchison hit one of his many home runs of the weekend to help start the hot bats for the Raiders team with Carter Noseep, Branson Saltsgaver and Beau Anderson all following by driving in runs as well to help Riverton put away Douglas by a score of 7–0.

The next day the Raiders suffered one of their worst losses of the season, according to head coach Kevin Lofthus, losing 13–4 to a young Green River team whom the Raiders had already beaten four times already this season.

But, also according to coach Lofthus, the loss might’ve been the best thing to happen to this Raiders team, especially heading into Districts next week.

“That loss was the best thing that could’ve happened all season,” Lofthus said, “it showed that we can still beat ourselves up but also that we can bounce back and fight and battle.”

An eight-run fourth inning for the Green River Knights really put the game out of reach for Riverton, but that was all the fuel that the Raiders needed to put the tournament in a chokehold for the rest of the weekend.

It may not have looked like it right off the bat the next day as they continued play against Powell, immediately going down 3–0 against the Pioneers before Hutchison homered again in the fourth inning, sparking some hot bats throughout the rest of the game.

Brayden Baker would knock in two RBIs and first baseman Hunter Hauck would bring in three more while also throwing three strikeouts on the mound after Ryan Cox pitched five innings to start the game.

In the end Powell would lose to the Raiders 7–6 thanks to a double in the final inning by Hauck to bring in two runs and put the Raiders up by two.

“What’s funny is [Powell] intentionally walked Nate (Hutchison) to get to Hauck two times and Hunter burned them both times,” Coach Lofthus said about his first baseman’s day, “It’s really good to know that he can come through in the clutch for us if he’s needed like that again.”

In the final game of the weekend, the tournament championship against Torrington, the Raiders would build a lead slowly-but-surely by scoring in all but one inning.

Singles by Hauck and Hutchison would help bring the score to 3–0 before Torrington would get their issues together and put them back in contention in the middle innings. By the top of the fifth inning it would be 4–3 in favor of Riverton, and after a five-run inning by the Raiders the score would look to be almost impossible for a team to come back from but the Tigers put everything they had into the next half-inning.

Torrington would also score five runs in the fifth, quickly closing the gap from the six-run Riverton lead to just one run yet again. That fifth inning would give Hutchison three of his four RBIs and Bever his lone RBI with help from an error, but the final inning would be where men were made.

Saltsgaver would take six pitches before knocking out a sacrifice fly that allowed Bryce Mason to score and allow the Raiders to hold onto their slim lead for three more outs, eventually winning the game with that score of 10–8 and win the Douglas tournament with only one loss on the weekend.

Although the Raiders won the tournament and celebrated like the champions they are, this was only the beginning, especially in coach Lofthus’ mind.

“It’s all the little things,” Lofthus said, “we took Green River for granted and it prepared us for a loss in a big tournament. And Districts is next week, that’s a big tournament, this weekend prepared us big time for that. It showed we can rebound and bounce back when we need to, and it helped us with our communication a little bit too.”

Lofthus and his mentality about changing the culture of the Raiders has certainly shown itself in the Riverton organization so far in his first season as they now enter the District Tournament as the #1 seed with the winner of the Powell vs Rawlins first-round game ending up as their first opponent.

Until then it’ll be plenty of hard practices for the Raiders as they look to bring back an even bigger trophy and even more recognition to cap off what’s been a pretty phenomenal ending to a season that started off rather rocky.