Raiders take care of business against Green River

By Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – This week the Raiders were on a short schedule, with little-to-few games compared to their hefty load of matchups.

The A-Team took on the Green River Knights Thursday afternoon at Roy Peck Field where the home crowd was loud and cheering for their maroon-and-white.

It was Jorey Anderson who put the team on his back for the first game as he drove in six runs on just three hits against the Knights–two in the second, two in the third, and two more in the fourth.

The bats were on fire in the first game as every single Raider except for two were able to knock at least one pitch into play with Anderson and Brayden Baker combining for six hits and eight RBIs.

Amazingly, every Raiders batter also managed to not strike out once where as Riverton pitcher Darrick DeVries threw three in his five innings on the mound.

The Raiders would end up winning the game 21–6 before moving onto the next game against Green River.

In that second game Anderson would hit three more time, going 3–4 in the game and 6–7 on the day, but it was actually starting pitcher and typical third-baseman Hunter Hauck who stepped up in the second game.

Hauck would pitch over three innings and go 3–4 in the batter’s box in the game. Those three hits would bring in 5 RBIs while he was one of the only Raiders players to not strike out in the second game.

Multiple Raiders batters would hit multiple hits, including Hauck and Anderson but also joining in the fun was Nathan Hutchison, Chris Reinig and DeVries with two hits a piece.

Hutchison would also take the mound to close out the game for the final four batters, striking out two of them and only allowing one hit.

Riverton’s A-team would end the night 2–0 after the second game ended in their favor by a score of 14–8. They now sit at 12-13 on the season, which places them at the top of the Southwest division with a 4–0 divisional record.

On the other side of the Raiders, the C-Team hosted the Cody Cubs on Wednesday night and things went south quickly as the Cubs put up nine runs in the first before adding on five more in the second. After that the Raiders were stuck playing catch up and could not do so in time, eventually losing 14–1.

Things would change the next game though as the Raiders originally went down 2–1 in the first inning but would rally in the second and pour it on in the third and fourth inning.

Matthew Keen-Houser helped the Raiders the most by going 3–3 in the box, bringing in two RBIs and refusing to go down without a fight.

Meanwhile, on the mound, the Larsen duo–Peyton and Jackson–combined for seven strikeouts in five innings with Peyton playing cleanup in the final inning.

The Raiders would win that second game 8–3 and move to 19-22-2 on the season.