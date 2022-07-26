Raiders make All-State Roster

Riverton--The Riverton Raiders had an outstanding season making it to the District Tournament in Green River.

Despite not making it to the state tournament the Raiders did have seven young men to make it to the 2022 All-State Roster.

Jorey Anderson, Hunter Hauk and Nathan Hutchison all made the first team All-State Roster. Hunter Hauk was on the 2021 second team roster in the East. Hutchison was a first team All-State and second team in 2020 in the West.

The Raiders had four players make the second team roster for 2022. Joel Bever, Darrick DeVries, Carter Noseep, and Christopher Reinig all received second team honors.

Congratulations to all the Raiders for an awesome season and congratulations to those who were named to the All-State first and second teams.