Raiders in a busy past week as season gets into full swing

By Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – The past week for the American Legion team has been anything but boring. They have had a full slate of games across the board and had multiple games finish in spectacular fashion.

It all started Wednesday night when the C-Team traveled to Lander to put together their now-weekly game against the Lander Legends, the newest American Legion team in Fremont County.

In the first game against Lander it was actually the Legends that struck first, hitting a sacrificial double play to bring home a lone runner in the bottom of the first inning. After that though it was all Riverton.

The Raiders would go on to score eleven runs in the next inning all stemming off Garrett Jackson’s first score, and after going all the way through the lineup in the second inning it ended after Jackson crossed home plate yet again. The game would continue this way with Lander unable to bring anyone home and Riverton only being able to get runs scored in droves.

Raiders would end up winning the first matchup of the day by a score of 16–1 before moving into the next game against the Legends. In that second game the Lander Legends would take a lead in the third inning that may have put some fear in the Raiders but that fear would quickly be squashed as the 4–1 Lander lead heading into the fourth became a 6–6 tie at the end of the fifth.

Riverton would put it away easily in the sixth inning with an 11-run onslaught that would finish off the Legends for the day by a score of 17-6. The Raiders would end the day with an explosive 29 total hits, something that all coaches have expressed passion in continuing in the batters box.

After a busy end of the week for every student athlete across Fremont County the Raiders would find themselves against the Cody Cubs, the same team that beat them by 16–combined runs the previous Saturday.

This Saturday would be different though as the Raiders would end up stomping out the Cubs in the first game, dropping six runs in the first two innings before Cody could figure out a game plan on how to try and attack the Raiders’ A-Team.

It wouldn’t get much easier as the Raiders kept it going, scoring nine in the third inning and another two in the fourth, eventually ending in a 17–1 victory thanks to the arm of Beau Anderson who threw five strikeouts and only allowed three hits while on the mound in the Riverton maroon-and-white.

Quickly, after that blowout win, the Raiders and Cubs took the field for their second matchup which started off much differently with Cody scoring three right off the bat (pun intended). Riverton would try and keep up for the first three innings but found themselves in the hole 6–2 by the time the fourth inning rolled around.

Although, that fourth inning would be very generous to the Raiders’ A-Team as they scored five runs. Anderson, who pitched such a fantastic game prior to this second matchup was one of the better hitters in this inning with a single that scored two RBIs, a stolen base, and an eventual run himself–all part of a phenomenal day by the 13-year old pitcher.

The Raiders refused to look back after that inning, scoring another seven runs in the fifth and holding the Cubs to nothing else on the scoreboard, largely in thanks to the pitching of Jackson Larsen after the switch at the mound mid-way through the game. It would end with a two-win day for the Raiders with the final score of the second match being 14–6.

On Sunday, just one day after the Cody Cubs games, the Raiders’ B-Team took on the Pioneers of Powell.

The first game, taking place on a brisk evening in Powell, went the way of the Raiders with Blake Gantenbein throwing a shutout against Powell, allowing three hits and three base-on-balls but also throwing three strikeouts while also bringing in an RBI early in the game.

That would be just one of the four runs in the top of the inning for Riverton, leading to a dominating 11–0 game that saw five runs for the Raiders in the sixth inning on multiple doubles by multiple Riverton players.

Afterwards, in the second game, the Powell Pioneers would turn on the jets and boat race the Raiders team that just showed them what a goose egg on the scoreboard feels like.

Powell and Riverton were neck-and-neck for the first four innings, tying it up at 3–3 before the fifth inning which would then turn into the Powell show. The Pioneers would not only score five runs in the fifth inning but they’d also put up the same number in the sixth inning, leading to a 13–3 victory for Powell.

This loss for Riverton came from lots of areas but it did not help that the four combined pitchers for the Raiders’ B-Team in that game gave up a grand total of 12 walks. The team also only combined for eight hits during the second game which was more than their first game against Powell but the base-running was simply not there for them in that later matchup.

All-in-all the Raiders would go 5–1 as a collective this week. 2–0 for the C-Team on the road, 2-0 for the A-Team and 1-1 for the B-Team who also had to play on the road.

You can catch the Raiders vs Lander once again on Wednesday afternoon starting at 4:45 PM at Roy Peck Field by the new CWC Ag and Equine Center still under construction.