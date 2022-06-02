Raiders deal with rain in weekend action

By Shawn O’Brate

GREEN RIVER; WHEATLAND – The Riverton Raiders traveled this weekend for their games with the A-Team traveling to Green River while the rest of the players and coaches traveled to Wheatland. Two games were canceled due to rain, Riverton vs Evanston and Riverton at Green River, which made for a little less baseball but still provided great action for both teams.

Coach Kevin Lofthus’ A-Team had their hands full in Green River as the Legion team from Lovell put bats to ball expeditiously, dinging out almost 20 hits in six innings against two of the Raiders’ most talented pitchers.

The game was filled with errors, six to be exact, which only led to more and more scoring opportunities for the Lovell team who would eventually run up the score to 11 after starting the game down 2-1. But after tying it up in the second the Raiders kept them scoreless until the fifth and sixth innings when they would give up nine runs total, ending the game with an 11–4 score in favor of Lovell.

In the game Nate Hutchison had yet another home run early in the game, bringing in one of his four RBIs in the game–accumulating all the runs for Riverton in the matchup.

After that game the A-Team played the Powell Pioneers and could do nothing but watch as they racked up run after run early, never able to put together a comeback. The Pioneers would score eight runs before the Raiders were able to put themselves on the board, but by that point it was all but over. The game would end 12–1 with the Raiders on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

The C–Team fared a little better in Wheatland as they went 1–2 on the day with their lone win coming against the Wheatland Lobos by a score of 14–6 thanks to some discipline in the batter’s box by only recording four strikeouts in the game compared to 11 hits and nine RBIs.

Their other two games did not go as well as their third and final game. Starting with their 13–0 loss against the Cheyenne Post 6 Indians; the Raiders simply couldn’t find the strike zone and when they were up to bat could only connect with the ball for three hits combined.

In their second game of the day against the Post 14 Rangers they barely exceeded their game one stats, hitting four balls and bringing in one RBI, but the game would still end in a double-digit loss thanks to the way the Rangers consistently scored.

The Rangers scored at least three runs in every inning except the final one, when they were already up 16–1, which just goes to show that they are tougher than they may appear in the Legion-C classification.

The Raiders’ A-Team plays quite a bit this week with a game against Cody on both Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday June 1st. They also play in this weekend’s Roy Peck Wood Bat tournament at Roy Peck Field off of Peck Avenue so if you can make it to that be sure to give them a cheerful spirit in the stands as they host their first big tournament of the season. The C-Team also plays this Friday at Green River with double-header action heating up at 3 PM under coach Eric Baker.