Raiders add new regular season game this Saturday

By Shawn O’Brate, Sports Writer

RIVERTON–The Riverton Raiders’ new head coach and the new American Legion Post 19 Board President are already acting quickly with the pen. They have shown this by officially adding a game to their Legion regular season schedule which will take place this Saturday, April 16th, at 1 PM (weather permitting).

New head coach Kevin Lofthus is excited for his first game as the Raiders’ new head coach and for that first game to be a doubleheader against Jackson’s AA team. The game, if the weather does not postpone anything, will be at Roy Peck Field just east of the under construction Central Wyoming College Rocky Mountain Complex for Ag and Equine Science Center. The complex is just north of the main campus.

The Raiders’ A-team will be going up against the Jackson Giants who made it into day two of the State tournament last year only to be knocked out by Casper by a massive score of 23-1, meaning they could still have some animosity that has crept into this new Giants’ season.

Coach Lofthus knows that this doubleheader will be a tough matchup but, in his own words, he is “still learning players best spots” so this game will be very much a learning experience for everyone involved.

“I’m going to throw a lot of guys at (Jackson),” Lofthus said, “I’m going to let them play because I really got to see where we’re going to put kids.”

The doubleheader matchup between the Raiders and Giants will be a fun experience for Lofthus’ players and assistant coaches but “situational stuff” will very much be on the table meaning certain players might be swapped around in order to see who fits where.

Lofthus hopes to get off on a great start, obviously, but he knows that this learning curve will be something he needs to reign in quickly. He also hopes that this isn’t the only game they add to the schedule as he teased a possible international game in the future if all pieces fall into place.

The Jackson Giants vs Riverton Raiders doubleheader is currently scheduled for 1 PM and they hope to see people from all over the community attend to cheer on their new-look American Legion Post 19 Riverton Raiders.