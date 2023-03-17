R-Town Rumble returning this weekend

RIVERTON – This weekend marks the return of one of the best wrestling tournaments of the year as the R-Town Rumble takes place at Riverton High School. The meet, sanctioned through Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association (WAWA), will pit wrestling clubs from all over the Cowboy State on the mats in one of the largest tournaments of the year.

Riverton USA Wrestling, who helps put this together every year, has a great track record of putting on a great tournament but it wouldn’t be possible without so many volunteers and parents helping out.

“We strive for lots of people to help so that all parents can still watch their wrestlers,” the Riverton USA Wrestling Facebook page said in a post.

Lander’s Bridger Jacobs tried his best to flip Wesson Haun of Riverton last year. (p/c Carl Cote)

Friday and Saturday’s tournament is “the first chance some of our wrestlers have to compete since they do not have to travel around the state,” Cassie Gamble of Riverton USA Wrestling said. “Wrestlers get to ‘leave it on the mat’ and show ALL that they have learned to persevere.”

The Riverton USA Wrestling Club, along with the Lander Tiger Tough Wrestling Club, will definitely have a home field advantage this weekend but with so much talent on the mats from around Wyoming there will be a lot of tough competition testing that advantage.

This weekend’s R-Town Rumble will have quite a bit of fun and have quite a lot of good bouts, but it’s more than that to many of the wrestlers and their coaches.

“Wrestling is character development in action,” Coach Matt Coughanour said about the sport.

“It teaches a lot of discipline,” Coach Jamey Kirkland said. “There’s a lot of respect in wrestling which is great for the future.”

Over the course of the two-day tournament there will be plenty of respect and character development in the Wolverine Gymnasium, open to the public and open to fans of all ages.

By: Shawn O’Brate