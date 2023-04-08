Purple 5K Run Walk Saturday benefitted Child Development Services

There were two big events Saturday morning at Jaycee Park in Riverton. First, there was the Purple 5K Run/Walk and Second there was the Easter Egg Hunt for clients and friends of Child Development Services of Fremont County. Both were to celebrate the great work done in Early Childhood Education by CDS, but especially by their clients.

The race was won by Emma Goetz, whose dad Scott was the runner-up with Chase Hartpence finishing third. The top three runners were all from Lander. A total of 66 runners and walkers signed up for the benefit event.

There were two families who were spotlighted at the beginning of the event. Melody Trowbridge of Lander and Ayden Forget of Riverton. Both are receiving services from CDS, Melody for Cerebral Palsy and Ayden, who is totally blind. Both kids and their families were acknowledged and their progress noted. Melody is about to enter kindergarten this coming fall. Ayden is learning to walk.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over