And, They're Off! Some 66 registered entrants in the Purple 5K Run/Walk took off from Jaycee Park Saturday morning. Ernie Over photo

Purple 5K Run Walk Saturday benefitted Child Development Services

There were two big events Saturday morning at Jaycee Park in Riverton. First, there was the Purple 5K Run/Walk and Second there was the Easter Egg Hunt for clients and friends of Child Development Services of Fremont County.  Both were to celebrate the great work done in Early Childhood Education by CDS, but especially by their clients. 

The race was won by Emma Goetz, whose dad Scott was the runner-up with Chase Hartpence  finishing third. The top three runners were all from Lander. A total of 66 runners and walkers signed up for the benefit event. 

There were two families who were spotlighted at the beginning of the event. Melody Trowbridge of Lander and Ayden Forget of Riverton. Both are receiving services from CDS, Melody for Cerebral Palsy and Ayden, who is totally blind. Both kids and their families were acknowledged and their progress noted. Melody is about to enter kindergarten this coming fall. Ayden is learning to walk. 

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

Melody Trowbridge, 4, of Lander, a CDS Client, was all bundled up and ready to go Saturday morning. It was her first 5K event. Ernie Over photo
Riley Roberts of Riverton and her dog Beau were all set for the race. Ernie Over photo
Emma Goetz of Lander was first across the finish line at Saturday’s Purple 5K Run/Walk. Ernie Over photo
Ayden Forget, a CDS client who is totally blind, walked across the finish line with help after doing part of the race in his wheelchair. Ernie Over photo
Chase Hartpence of Lander won $50 for 3rd.
Kaylee Brink and Sayler Anderson, both of Riverton, prepared to put out the Easter Eggs at Jaycee Park during the Purple 5K Run/Walk. Ernie Over photo

 