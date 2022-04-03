Public Meeting set Wednesday on Sunset Drive Construction Project

This coming Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., the City of Riverton will hold a public meeting regarding the Sunset Dr. Phase 1 Project. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at City Hall located at 816 N. Federal Blvd.

Project details will be presented at this time and questions answered. Phase I improvements will include areas between N. Federal Blvd. and Valley Circle.

The city encourages residents to attend the meeting to obtain important information for the upcoming construction project.