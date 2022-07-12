Public invited to regulation meeting in Lander July 20

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding a public meeting in Lander at 6 p.m. July 20 at the Lander Game and Fish Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Dr., to gather input on the following regulations:

• Chapter 28, Big or trophy game animal or game bird or gray wolf damage claims

• Chapter 34, Depredation prevention hunting seasons

• Chapter 35, Hunting permit regulations for persons with disabilities

Chapter 62, Regulation for aquatic invasive species

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. July 31 at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their September 2022 meeting in Buffalo.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.