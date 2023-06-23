Public Hearing on Fremont County’s $30.4 Million Budget set Monday

The Fremont County Commissioners will hold a special meeting and public hearing on its proposed $30,445,800 budget for the new fiscal year on Monday, June 26th at 5:30 p.m. Two budgets will be discussed, the E-911 budget and the county’s overall budget. On Tuesday, June 27th, the commission’s regular meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander with interviews for positions on the Library Board, Historic Preservation Commission and the Museum Board, plus adoption of the county’s budget for Fiscal year 2023-24 and the setting of 12 mills to fund the county’s spending plan.

In other news from the courthouse,

There will be an open house for the Fremont County Ninth Circuit Courtroom remodel project this coming Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lander Courthouse. The circuit court room has been moved from its prior location to the East Side of the courthouse.