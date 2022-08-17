Primary Results: Mayoral Upsets; Commission race decided by 8 votes; Absentees push Case to win

There were several upsets in close voting in Tuesday’s primary election with incumbent mayors in Riverton and Lander both finishing second in their respective races. Former City Council member Timothy Hancock topped Rich Gard in Riverton by 222 votes and Council member Dan Hahn beat Monte Richardson in Lander by 255 votes. In a contested mayor’s race in Shoshoni, incumbent Joel Highsmith topped three other candidates. In Dubois, Town Councilor Pat Neveaux defeated Jason Kintzler by 73 votes. In one of the closest races, incumbent State Senator Cale Case of Lander trailed Shawn Olmstead of Riverton all night long, but a huge number of absentee votes for the Lander senator propelled him to a win by 482 votes. In the closest county commission race, all of which were very competitive, incumbent Clarence Thomas in District 1 squeaked out an 8 vote win over Timothy Haid and in commission district 4, incumbent Mike Jones topped Christy Hirasawa Gable by 264 votes. In Riverton’s district 3, it was Ron Fabrizius leading the way by 639 votes over JJ Hernandz.

In contested City and Town Council races, Josh Hahn won Lander’s Ward 1 over Oakley Corsick Boycott and Missy White topped Austin Shields in Ward two. In Hudson, Mary Anne Robeson had a four point margin over Burno Bonella and in Shoshoni, the top two candidates were Beau Weaver by two voes over Tammie Hartke.

There were significant numbers of Democrats changing their party affiliation at the polls. Only 555 Democratic votes were cast Tuesday compared with 10,671 Republican votes.

The Dubois vote center was the last one to report in at 10:42 p.m. as ballots and a flash drive with the vote totals from the Upper Country were carried by courier from Dubois to the Courthouse in Lander. The None of Fremont County’s vote tallying machines were connected to the internet, necessitating the courier service

The canvas of the county’s votes will be done Thursday.