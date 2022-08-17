Primary Results: Mayoral Upsets; Commission race decided by 8 votes; Absentees push Case to win

In contested City and Town Council races, Josh Hahn won Lander’s Ward 1 over Oakley Corsick Boycott and Missy White topped Austin Shields in Ward two. In Hudson, Mary Anne Robeson had a four point margin over Burno Bonella and in Shoshoni, the top two candidates were Beau Weaver by two voes over Tammie Hartke.
There were significant numbers of Democrats changing their party affiliation at the polls. Only 555 Democratic votes were cast Tuesday compared with 10,671 Republican votes.
The Dubois vote center was the last one to report in at 10:42 p.m. as ballots and a flash drive with the vote totals from the Upper Country were carried by courier from Dubois to the Courthouse in Lander. The None of Fremont County’s vote tallying machines were connected to the internet, necessitating the courier service
The canvas of the county’s votes will be done Thursday.