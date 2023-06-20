Pride Events Successful; Library Received a Few emailed Protests over Film Showing

Wind River Pride’s first two events of the month have been a success, each drawing a crowd of approximately 30 people.

“For brand-new events that we have not really done before, I think we were all really happy with the turnout,” commented Annelise Wright of Wind River Pride.

The month’s first event, a creative writing session held at the Lander Art Center on June 6, set the tone for a successful month for the organization. “It was a really good crowd,” Wright described. “We had a lot of brand-new faces to that space … A lot of beautiful works were shared.”

The second event of the month was a double-feature film screening in Riverton. The lead-up to this event, however, wasn’t quite as smooth. While in years past, Wind River Pride has received emails expressing negative sentiments about its events, this year the organization hasn’t received any – “but everyone we’ve partnered with has,” explained Wright. One of the organizations that received such messages was the Riverton Branch Library, which had agreed to host the film screening.

Additionally, on Tuesday Karen Wetzel of Lander and Pastor Philip Strong of the Grace Reformed Fellowship church both spoke to Fremont County commissioners about their opposition to the film screening and other Pride events, stating that they feel Pride events are illegal and a question of public safety.

“Your job is not to appease people but to uphold public decency laws,” Pastor Strong commented. “You are duty-bound. Speaking as a pastor, I have grandchildren and congregation members … [There are] gay pride flags on the White House. We have an enemy, they want control, if we don’t stop this you won’t recognize America.”

Although the city of Riverton does not typically issue a Pride proclamation, the city of Lander does, and one Riverton mother, Kirbie Despain, drove to the Lander City Council meeting to express her support for this proclamation and Pride events within the county.

“I have instilled in [my children] basically to be kind. And my biggest thing that I wanted to say here today is that the amount of people that speak very rudely about LGBTQIA+ members is really bad, it’s really hard to hear. I struggle with, as a mother, people telling me that if I let my children be a part of these things that I’m doing them a disservice. And I think the opposite. I think as a mother, I am teaching them to love everybody. My kids know what equality means,” Despain explained to the council. “One of the big things that my eight-year-old told me the other day was that ‘Well, I don’t understand why everyone has such a problem with people who aren’t like them.’ And that’s something that I think everyone really needs to think about. What is the problem with someone being different?”

The issues brought before the county commissioners echo statewide trends. In 2023, at least nine bills were drafted by the Wyoming state legislature which could be described as anti-LGBTQ+ – although only one passed, breaking a long Wyoming legislative tradition of rejecting anti-LGBTQ+ bills – and more could be interpreted as having anti-LGBTQ+ implications. Wyoming is also one of 19 states that does not have any state laws prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Despite the emails the library received and the speeches given before the county commissioners and at the Lander City Council meeting, the Riverton film screening saw no protestors; in fact, the only negativity of any kind seemed to be a problem with the projector partway through the second film. The event was catered by Monahooboo Hut, who on its own initiative elected to provide rainbow-themed snacks.

“‘Wildhood’ was a really beautiful story, I think that it’s important that we uplift the experience of the Native people,” as well as the stories of young queer people, noted Wright of the film selection. “Being able to do both at the same time was really cool.”

Wind River Pride hopes to have more events in Riverton in the future, Wright added. “The folks at the library were so awesome and supportive,” and with such a good experience this year, the organization is looking forward to ways it can continue to expand its Pride month celebrations in the years to come.