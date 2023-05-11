Preliminary Budget for Riverton’s Contract for Services Determined

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night held a work session to discuss the applications for the city’s Contract for Services portion of their Fiscal Year 2023-24 Budget. While no decisions were made, the council, by consensus, agreed on starting budgets for the 17 different agencies and organizations that had applied for funding. Final numbers will be determined when the council works up it final budget.

To get the ball rolling, and to establish a starting point for each of the requests, each city council member submitted what they thought each entity should receive. Those numbers were then averaged and that’s where the discussions began. Some dollar amounts were rounded up, some were zeroed out and some left the same. The zeroed out budgets will come under additional scrutiny when the entire budget is determined.

City Administrator Kyle Butterfield said the council member’s average for all 17 entities totaled $275,023 while the work session discussion pegged that number at $275,000. A total of $603,661 in requests was received.