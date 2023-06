Showers and thunderstorms will continue over the northwestern while gusty winds will occur again from southern portions of the forecast area to Johnson County, including Fremont County, Hot Springs and Washakie counties. Temperatures will continue to be near to slightly below normal. Today’s maximum wind gusts are expected at 51 mph at Jeffrey City, 48 mph at South Pass and Lander, 45 mph at Riverton, 41 mph at Shoshoni, 31 mph at Thermopolis, 28 mph at Worland and 24 mph at Dubois.