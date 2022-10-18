Practice making perfect for Rustlers’ new players

By: Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – While the Lady Rustlers of Central Wyoming College (CWC) have already begun their preseason with games in Windsor, Colo., and games this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, the men’s team is just getting ready for their own matchups.

The Rustler team has been put together haphazardly over Coach Brad Schmit’s four seasons at CWC so far, whether it be due to his shortened timeline when he first arrived or due to the issues that COVID-19 presented, but this year is different.

“I’m in my fifth year of recruiting [and] this is the most I’ve ever physically seen these guys in person or got on the phone with them and built a relationship with them,” Coach Schmit admitted during a practice earlier this week. “That’s been huge. A lot of these guys’ character fits me and that’s made things in practice easier.”

Those “guys” that Schmit references are filled with many new faces from all over the world, but some are familiar because they are either returning players or local superstars that you may have watched in high school.

The latter is filled with players like Niieihii Black, a 6’5” forward from Arapahoe that averaged 19.3 minutes per game last season for Coach Schmit and the Rustlers. Black will be a definitive leader of the team, according to head coach Schmit and assistant coach Sam Harrison.

Another one of those players is newcomer Jordan Barraza, who had his best season last year during his senior year at St. Stephen’s Indian School. There’s also noticeable names like Lucas Engle and Jared Lucas out of Riverton High School as well as Kade Preuit out of Wheatland who played against teams from Fremont County throughout his high school career.

But with multiple players entering the Rustlers’ basketball program from different states, and even a few different countries, the biggest issue will always be…

For the rest of the story head to the Ranger website (Rivertonranger.com), the Lander Journal website (https://wrrnetwork.com/journal/) or head down to the WyoToday headquarters at 421 E. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501 for a copy of the newspaper where this article can be found